LONDON, U.K. - In what is being seen as a vote of confidence for post-Brexit Britain, Germany’s biggest bank has said that it will be moving ahead with plans for its new U.K. headquarters. ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - A day after the terrorising London attack that was claimed by ISIS, a Frenchman drove his car at high speed through a busy shopping area in Belgium but was intercepted by the po ...
LONDON, U.K. - Days after the U.K. government pointed out a massive blunder and withdrew all of its taxpayer-funded adverts from YouTube, top brands, banks and advertisers too pulled out advertisin ...
LONDON, U.S. - Hundreds of detectives reportedly worked overnight as the police launched investigations to understand the attacker's motivation, preparation and associates in the deadliest terr ...
LONDON, U.K. - In a terrifying incident that has rattled Europe, an attacker led a brutal knife attack on a police officer after ploughing into a group of people - all that at the gates of the Brit ...
With police and press helicopters still buzzing overhead, thousands of Londoners gathered Thursday night in Trafalgar Square to grieve for the victims but also to express determination that life in th ...
London - The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has joined other Londoners in leaving floral tributes to honour the police officer killed in the London terror attack on Wednesday.Khan's note and flowers w ...
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first look at "Orphan Black" fifth and final season has been shared in the form of photos. Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), her clone sisters (also played by Maslany), her daughter Kira ...
London - London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England. Nine people are currently in cu ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w
Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney’s 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the “real” and the computer-generated has become...Read More
